Baltimore, MD (WJZ) — The FDA along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control announce they have lifted the pause on the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine for adults aged 18 and above.

In a statement released Saturday the federal agencies said, “Following a thorough safety review, including two meetings of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have determined that the recommended pause regarding the use of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 Vaccine in the U.S. should be lifted and use of the vaccine should resume.”

Maryland has administered 180,507 of the single dose shots so far including 29 shots in the past 24-hours, according to state health department data.

The state health department also released a statement about the restarting of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine:

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one of our most important tools in the ongoing fight to prevent hospitalizations and deaths associated with COVID-19,” said Dr. Jinlene Chan, MDH’s deputy secretary for public health services. “By resuming use of this safe and effective vaccine in Maryland, we will continue to bolster our ability to stay ahead of new cases and emerging variants.”

As part of the this reintroduction, providers of the vaccine should share with patients the updated information about the potential but rare risk of blood clots that have been found in combination with low platelets levels.

Out of nearly 8-million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that have been administered, 15 cases of throbosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, TTS, were reported with most of those cases occurring in females ages 18-49 year old.

Three of those cases resulted in death.

The adverse symptoms from the Johnson and Johnson vaccine occurred around one to two weeks after receiving the vaccine shot.

