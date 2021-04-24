BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in northwest Baltimore Saturday morning, Baltimore Police said.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 8:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Fairview Avenue and learned the victim's family members took him to Sinai Hospital, police said.
Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead shortly after he arrived, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tipline at 1-866-7LOCKUP or visit the MCS website.