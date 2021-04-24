BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Nearly 1,200 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Maryland Saturday and 15 more people have died from the coronavirus. This comes as hospitalizations and the positivity rate both dropped in the state.

Twenty-nine people already have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine since the Federal Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control lifted the pause on administering it Friday, state Health Department officials said.

“Both agencies have full confidence that this vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks,” said Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting FDA commisioner.

The vaccine now has a warning label for rare and severe blood clots. Six women experienced them after getting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, prompting the pause.

“People were really asking to have this back. They wondered why we paused it, and they were anxious to have this back, have an opportunity for a single-dose vaccine,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

By resuming use of the vaccine, the state will be able to stay ahead of new cases and variants, said Dr. Jinlene Chan, acting deputy secretary of Public Health Services.

“We’re confident that the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine meets our robust standards,” she said.

The University of Maryland in Baltimore held a clinic specifically for Native Americans, a group that has been hit hard by Covid-19 and has experienced a high mortality rate from the virus.

“There are elders that know ceremonial songs or are fluent language speakers that, if Covid strikes them, we lose for generations and so getting vaccinated protects the indigenous knowledge that we have,” said Kerry Hawk Lessard, executive director of Native American Lifeline.

That clinic for Native Americans is open Thursdays through Saturdays.