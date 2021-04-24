PERRY HALL (WJZ)– The bridge that crosses White Marsh Boulevard at Bel Air Rd. now bears the name of two homegrown heroes: Staff Sergeant Christopher O. Moudry and Sergeant Eric M. Houck.

Moudry and three other soldiers were killed in Iraq on Oct. 4, 2006. Houck was killed in Afghanistan on June 10, 2017. Both attended Perry Hall High School.

“To me, they’ll never die as long as people are saying their names,” said Mike Houck, father of Eric Houck.

“One day, your kiddos can take their literal footsteps across the bridge in your honor and stand proud in your memory where they can still call home,” said Shannon Priebe, Moudry’s sister.

This honor was seven years in the making, organized by Jack Amrhein, who was in the same Boy Scout troop as Moudry.

As Americans, we enjoy a lot of freedoms and we take for granted those who pay the price for those freedoms,” Amrhein said. “And not just those who don’t come home but their families who are here and are suffering without their loved ones.”

The bridge is just up the road from Perry Hall high school where both men were students before entering the military.

The families ask when you drive past this or any other similar dedication, you later search the names to learn more about the soldiers.

“He would be proud to be standing here outdoors, for eternity next to his brother in arms, Sgt. Houck, in the place they grew up, in a place they always called home,” Priebe said.