BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A six-inch water main break on West Preston Street has left 80 units in McCulloh Homes without water.
City Councilman Eric Costello tweeted a picture of water flooding the area between Madison Avenue and McCulloh Street. Department of Public Works and the Housing Authority of Baltimore City are coordinating repairs, and water is being delivered to those residents, he wrote.
UPDATE – McCulloh Homes Water Main Break
Six inch main water main break on W Preston St in between Madison Ave and McCulloh St impacting water service to ~80 homes. DPW & HABC coordinating, contractor being mobilized now, water being delivered to residents in next few hours. pic.twitter.com/zKEpslxLfT
