COVID-19 IN MD1.8M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Decline
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMThe Equalizer
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, McCulloh Homes, Water Main Break

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A six-inch water main break on West Preston Street has left 80 units in McCulloh Homes without water.

City Councilman Eric Costello tweeted a picture of water flooding the area between Madison Avenue and McCulloh Street. Department of Public Works and the Housing Authority of Baltimore City are coordinating repairs, and water is being delivered to those residents, he wrote.

READ MORE: Man, 27, Shot In Shoulder Sunday in Baltimore, Baltimore Police Say

 

 

READ MORE: Trio Charged In Pregnant Woman's Killing in Capitol Heights, Prince George's Police Say

CBS Baltimore Staff