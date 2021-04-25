BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore firefighters had to use special hydraulic tools to rescue someone trapped in a two-vehicle crash on South Hilton Street.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. and closed the road at the intersection with Lohrs Lane to traffic, firefighters said.
There is no word on the victim's condition.
⚠️CRASH WITH RESCUE⚠️
S Hilton St & Lohrs La 21229#SaintJosephs@docbullock#BMORESBravest on the scene of a 2 vehicle crash with rescue. Rescuers using @HolmatroRescue special rescue tools to free the trapped patient. Hilton is shut down. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/YEKaDvo6GO
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) April 25, 2021