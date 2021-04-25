COVID-19 IN MD1.8M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Decline
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore firefighters had to use special hydraulic tools to rescue someone trapped in a two-vehicle crash on South Hilton Street.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. and closed the road at the intersection with Lohrs Lane to traffic, firefighters said.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.

