COVID-19 IN MD1.8M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Decline
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 906 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths Sunday as Hospitalizations and the positivity rate decreased.

Over 4.3 million vaccination doses have been administered across the state and more then 1.8 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated as of April 25.

Hospitalizations are dropped by 18 to 1,145. Of those, 278 people are in ICU beds and 867 are in acute care.

The state’s positivity rate went down to 4.76%. The state conducted 31,760 coronavirus tests in the last day.

Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 443,257 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 8,475 Marylanders have died.

As of Sunday morning, there are 1,835,942 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 4,345,314 doses so far. Of those, 2,509,372 are first doses, with 31,955 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,655,358 second doses, with 34,105 in the last day.

The FDA approved the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to resume and 77 shots were administered in the past 24 hours.  This brings the total of single doses administered in the state to 180,584.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,780 (205) 1*
Anne Arundel 42,103 (574) 14*
Baltimore City 50,311 (990) 23*
Baltimore County 62,566 (1,420) 35*
Calvert 4,121 (76) 1*
Caroline 2,248 (24) 0*
Carroll 8,998 (228) 5*
Cecil 5,954 (126) 2*
Charles 10,423 (184) 2*
Dorchester 2,663 (49) 1*
Frederick 19,304 (310) 9*
Garrett 1,966 (62) 1*
Harford 15,913 (265) 4*
Howard 18,683 (226) 6*
Kent 1,301 (43) 2*
Montgomery 69,420 (1,469) 46*
Prince George’s 82,316 (1,406) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,893 (42) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,758 (123) 0*
Somerset 2,526 (37) 0*
Talbot 2,052 (36) 0*
Washington 14,029 (269) 3*
Wicomico 7,392 (152) 0*
Worcester 3,537 (96) 1*
Data not available 0 (63) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 24,147 (3) 0*
10-19 44,948 (6) 1*
20-29 81,367 (39) 1*
30-39 75,879 (85) 6*
40-49 66,336 (241) 5*
50-59 66,307 (692) 25*
60-69 44,296 (1,394) 18*
70-79 24,398 (2,165) 38*
80+ 15,579 (3,848) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 231,688 (4,080) 91*
Male 211,569 (4,395) 95*
Unknown 0 () 0*
By Race and Ethnicity
Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 134,978 (2,957) 67*
Asian (NH) 10,677 (296) 7*
White (NH) 156,245 (4,311) 97*
Hispanic 67,651 (767) 15*
Other (NH) 20,715 (83) 0*
Data not available 52,991 (61) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

