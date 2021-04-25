ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 906 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths Sunday as Hospitalizations and the positivity rate decreased.
Over 4.3 million vaccination doses have been administered across the state and more then 1.8 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated as of April 25.READ MORE: Maryland Resumes Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccinations After CDC, FDA Lift Pause
Hospitalizations are dropped by 18 to 1,145. Of those, 278 people are in ICU beds and 867 are in acute care.
The state’s positivity rate went down to 4.76%. The state conducted 31,760 coronavirus tests in the last day.
Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 443,257 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 8,475 Marylanders have died.
As of Sunday morning, there are 1,835,942 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 4,345,314 doses so far. Of those, 2,509,372 are first doses, with 31,955 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,655,358 second doses, with 34,105 in the last day.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1.1K New Cases & 15 Deaths Reported Saturday
The FDA approved the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to resume and 77 shots were administered in the past 24 hours. This brings the total of single doses administered in the state to 180,584.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,780
|(205)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|42,103
|(574)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|50,311
|(990)
|23*
|Baltimore County
|62,566
|(1,420)
|35*
|Calvert
|4,121
|(76)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,248
|(24)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,998
|(228)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,954
|(126)
|2*
|Charles
|10,423
|(184)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,663
|(49)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,304
|(310)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,966
|(62)
|1*
|Harford
|15,913
|(265)
|4*
|Howard
|18,683
|(226)
|6*
|Kent
|1,301
|(43)
|2*
|Montgomery
|69,420
|(1,469)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|82,316
|(1,406)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,893
|(42)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,758
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,526
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,052
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|14,029
|(269)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,392
|(152)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,537
|(96)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(63)
|0*
By Age Range and GenderMORE NEWS: Bomb Threat At Towson Movie Theater Was A Hoax, Police Say
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|24,147
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|44,948
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|81,367
|(39)
|1*
|30-39
|75,879
|(85)
|6*
|40-49
|66,336
|(241)
|5*
|50-59
|66,307
|(692)
|25*
|60-69
|44,296
|(1,394)
|18*
|70-79
|24,398
|(2,165)
|38*
|80+
|15,579
|(3,848)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|231,688
|(4,080)
|91*
|Male
|211,569
|(4,395)
|95*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|134,978
|(2,957)
|67*
|Asian (NH)
|10,677
|(296)
|7*
|White (NH)
|156,245
|(4,311)
|97*
|Hispanic
|67,651
|(767)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|20,715
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,991
|(61)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.