COVID-19 IN MD1.8M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Decline
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Equalizer
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Emmitsburg, Fire, Frederick County

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Fire Department is investigating a house fire Sunday in Emmitsburg that displaced two adults.

The fire started just before 4:30 a.m. in the 17600 block of Old Gettysburg Road, according to the Frederick County Fire Department.

READ MORE: Boy, 2, Killed In Two-Vehicle Charles County Crash, Maryland State Police say

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the second floor.

The Red Cross is assisting two displaced adults who lived at the home. Neither was injured, the department said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the fire department said.

READ MORE: Ellicott City Planning Group To Shape Town's Future

 

CBS Baltimore Staff