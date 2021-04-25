EMMITSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Fire Department is investigating a house fire Sunday in Emmitsburg that displaced two adults.
The fire started just before 4:30 a.m. in the 17600 block of Old Gettysburg Road, according to the Frederick County Fire Department.
When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the second floor.
The Red Cross is assisting two displaced adults who lived at the home. Neither was injured, the department said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the fire department said.
4:29am | 17600blk Old Gettysburg Rd, Emmitsburg| House Fire | Fire showing from 2nd floor | RID requested | Red Cross to assist with 2 adults | FM en route pic.twitter.com/riJ2wyIE1A
— FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) April 25, 2021