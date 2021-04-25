TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — About 650 mobile hotspot devices being used by families in Baltimore County Public Schools have been recalled by Verizon, schools officials said.
Verizon has issued a nationwide recall of 2.5 million Ellipsis Jetpack hotspots, due to a small risk of overheating the lithium-ion battery, which may pose a fire and burning hazard, according to a statement from the schools system.
Once the schools system has secured replacement hotspots, families will receive information about exchanging the one they have for a replacement.
Over the past year, the system has distributed 8,000 hotspots from multiple carriers to families to provide internet access for virtual learning.
Families that have a Verizon Ellipsis Jetpack can continue using it and should follow these safety instructions:
- If the device is off, turn it on so that the Ellipsis Jetpack can receive two automatic software updates that will enable access to the hotspot’s identifying number to help facilitate its exchange. The software updates also will prevent the device from charging while the device is plugged in and powered on.
- The software update has been applied when the hotspot’s identifying number can be seen scrolling across its screen.
- After the software update is applied, leave the hotspot powered on while it is plugged in.
- When not in use, turn the hotspot off, unplug it, and store it securely.
- Do not expose the hotspot to extreme temperatures for extended periods of time.
- Do not expose the hotspot or its battery to water or other liquids.
- Do not drop the hotspot, and do not insert foreign objects into the battery or hotspot.
More information can be found on the Ellipsis Jetpack Mobile Hotspot Recall Information website.