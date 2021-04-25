TOWSON, Md. (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing in the area of Sherwood Road Sunday.
Joshua Gibson was last seen about 10 a.m., police said.
He is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 105 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and gray shoes.
Police ask anyone with more information to call 911 or the Towson Precinct at 410-887-2361.
#MISSING: Joshua Gibson (12), 5'3, 105 lbs. LSW all black hoody, black pants & gray shoes. LS 4/25/21 at 10:00 a.m in the Sherwood Rd, 21239 area. If seen/have info, call 911 or the #TowsonPrecinct at 410-887-2361.
