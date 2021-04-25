COVID-19 IN MD1.8M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Decline
By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing in the area of Sherwood Road Sunday.

Joshua Gibson was last seen about 10 a.m., police said.

He is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 105 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and gray shoes.

Police ask anyone with more information to call 911 or the Towson Precinct at 410-887-2361.

