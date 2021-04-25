COVID-19 IN MD1.8M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Decline
By CBS Baltimore Staff
FOREST GLEN, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing Forest Glen man.

Trevor Matthew Copeland, 28, last contacted family members about 11 p.m. Saturday, police said. Relatives have not been able to reach him since, police said.

Copeland may be driving a 2017 blue Hyundai SUV with a Maryland tag 2DR5382, police said.

Copeland is about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He wears earrings in both ears, has long brown dreadlocks, a light mustache and goatee, hazel eyes, tattoos on both arms and his chest, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-279-8000. Callers can remain anonymous.

