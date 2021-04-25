CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ)– Three Washington D.C. residents have been arrested and charged after a shooting killed a pregnant woman in Capitol Heights on April 20, Prince George’s County Police said.

Police identified the suspects as Malik Johnson, 21; his brother Michael Johnson, 22, both of the 2700 block of 31st Street; and Bianca McDuffie, 23, of the 200 block of K Street.

The three were charged with allegedly shooting J’Lyn Quinones, 18, who was pregnant, and another woman as they crossed Quinn Street near Southern Avenue in unincorporated Capitol Heights, police said. The victims ran down Southern Avenue and crossed into the District seeking help when District officers saw them at the intersection of Rail Street and Southern Avenue and found they had been shot.

Quinones’ baby was delivered during emergency surgery, but Quinones died a short time after arriving at the hospital, police said. Her baby remains hospitalized and is expected to survive.

The other victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

During the investigation, detectives identified Malik Johnson as the alleged shooter and said Michael Johnson was involved with Quinones and is believed to be the baby’s father. A motive for the shooting is still under investigation, police said.

Malik Johnson is charged with first- and second-degree murder for allegedly shooting Quinones and two counts of attempted first- and second-degree murder for allegedly shooting the second woman and for allegedly trying to kill Quinones’ baby, police said.

Michael Johnson and McDuffie are each charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder for allegedly helping Malik Johnson evade arrest after the shooting, police said. All three suspects were found in McDuffie’s home and are in custody in the District pending extradition to Prince George’s County, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the P3 TIPS mobile app. Police ask tipsters to refer to case number 21-0017572.