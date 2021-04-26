COVID-19 IN MD1.8M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Decline
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis native and Patriots coach Bill Belichick received a key to the city during Saturday’s Army-Navy lacrosse game.

Navy Athletics posted a photo of the moment on their twitter page.

Belichick was presented the key by Mayor Gavin Buckley in an on-field ceremony surrounded by childhood friends and former teammates.

Navy beat Army, 9 to 4. It’s the first time they’ve won in the matchup since 2017.

CBS Baltimore Staff