ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis native and Patriots coach Bill Belichick received a key to the city during Saturday’s Army-Navy lacrosse game.
Navy Athletics posted a photo of the moment on their twitter page.
Honored to host Coach Bill Belichick at today's Army-Navy Men's Lacrosse game as he receives the key to the city of Annapolis!#GoNavy pic.twitter.com/8zKwd1luwT
— Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) April 24, 2021
Belichick was presented the key by Mayor Gavin Buckley in an on-field ceremony surrounded by childhood friends and former teammates.
Navy beat Army, 9 to 4. It's the first time they've won in the matchup since 2017.