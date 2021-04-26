COVID-19 IN MDKey Metrics Trending Down In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore and Maryland remain in the running to host the 2026 World Cup.

Monday, the organization behind the bid released logos for the games.

There are three options, and all symbolize the bid’s deep connection to local culture. They are the “Hon Playing Soccer,” a pink flamingo and a blue-green crab.

They are colored to match the “Painted Ladies” rowhomes in north Baltimore.

All 2026 World Cup matches will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but specific hosting cities have not yet been named.

