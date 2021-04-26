BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have identified the DPW employee who was shot and killed Friday.
Dayvon Mason, 32, was killed when a suspect opened fire on him and another sanitation worker in the 4600 York Road around 7:25 p.m. Friday.READ MORE: Baltimore Sanitation Worker Killed, Another Injured In Shooting On York Road
The other DPW employee, a 38-year-old man, is in critical condition at a local hospital.
Police said they were shot after some type of altercation broke out between them and the suspects. They were operating a sanitation vehicle at the time.
Baltimore Police continue to investigate the shooting.
