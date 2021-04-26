ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Key coronavirus metrics continue to trend downward in Maryland Monday.
Maryland added 557 new coronavirus cases Monday and 8 more Marylanders have died from the virus.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Identify DPW Employee Killed In Friday Shooting
Over 4.3 million vaccination doses have been administered across the state and more then 1.8 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated as of April 25.
Hospitalizations dropped by 30 to 1,115. Of those, 265 people are in ICU beds and 850 are in acute care.
The state’s positivity rate went down to 4.51%. The state conducted 17,143 coronavirus tests in the last day.
Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 443,814 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 8,483 Marylanders have died.
As of Monday morning, there are 1,846,937 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 4,372,769 doses so far. Of those, 2,525,832 are first doses, with 16,460 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,666,320 second doses, with 10,962 in the last day.
Over the weekend, the state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.READ MORE: Annapolis Native Bill Belichick Receives Key To The City During Army-Navy Lacrosse Game
As of Monday,180,617 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 33 since Sunday.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,781
|(205)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|42,150
|(574)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|50,423
|(990)
|23*
|Baltimore County
|62,652
|(1,421)
|35*
|Calvert
|4,130
|(76)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,254
|(24)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,015
|(228)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,962
|(126)
|2*
|Charles
|10,435
|(184)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,671
|(49)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,323
|(310)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,966
|(62)
|1*
|Harford
|15,936
|(265)
|4*
|Howard
|18,709
|(226)
|6*
|Kent
|1,301
|(43)
|2*
|Montgomery
|69,476
|(1,471)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|82,405
|(1,406)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,897
|(42)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,766
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,526
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,057
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|14,041
|(269)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,401
|(152)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,537
|(96)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(68)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|24,206
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|45,027
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|81,455
|(39)
|1*
|30-39
|75,980
|(85)
|6*
|40-49
|66,419
|(244)
|5*
|50-59
|66,397
|(694)
|26*
|60-69
|44,332
|(1,394)
|18*
|70-79
|24,414
|(2,167)
|38*
|80+
|15,584
|(3,849)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|231,976
|(4,083)
|92*
|Male
|211,838
|(4,400)
|95*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and EthnicityMORE NEWS: State Police Looking For Tractor-Trailer That Struck An Officer's Car In Annapolis, Driver Then Fled The Scene
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|135,255
|(2,957)
|67*
|Asian (NH)
|10,703
|(296)
|7*
|White (NH)
|156,461
|(4,313)
|97*
|Hispanic
|67,725
|(768)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|20,745
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,925
|(66)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.