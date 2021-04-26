COVID-19 IN MD1.8M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Decline
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Key coronavirus metrics continue to trend downward in Maryland Monday.

Maryland added 557 new coronavirus cases Monday and 8 more Marylanders have died from the virus.

Over 4.3 million vaccination doses have been administered across the state and more then 1.8 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated as of April 25.

Hospitalizations dropped by 30 to 1,115. Of those, 265 people are in ICU beds and 850 are in acute care.

The state’s positivity rate went down to 4.51%. The state conducted 17,143 coronavirus tests in the last day.

Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 443,814 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 8,483 Marylanders have died.

As of Monday morning, there are 1,846,937 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 4,372,769 doses so far. Of those, 2,525,832 are first doses, with 16,460 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,666,320 second doses, with 10,962 in the last day.

Over the weekend, the state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

As of Monday,180,617 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 33 since Sunday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,781 (205) 1*
Anne Arundel 42,150 (574) 14*
Baltimore City 50,423 (990) 23*
Baltimore County 62,652 (1,421) 35*
Calvert 4,130 (76) 1*
Caroline 2,254 (24) 0*
Carroll 9,015 (228) 5*
Cecil 5,962 (126) 2*
Charles 10,435 (184) 2*
Dorchester 2,671 (49) 1*
Frederick 19,323 (310) 9*
Garrett 1,966 (62) 1*
Harford 15,936 (265) 4*
Howard 18,709 (226) 6*
Kent 1,301 (43) 2*
Montgomery 69,476 (1,471) 46*
Prince George’s 82,405 (1,406) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,897 (42) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,766 (123) 0*
Somerset 2,526 (37) 0*
Talbot 2,057 (36) 0*
Washington 14,041 (269) 3*
Wicomico 7,401 (152) 0*
Worcester 3,537 (96) 1*
Data not available 0 (68) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 24,206 (3) 0*
10-19 45,027 (6) 1*
20-29 81,455 (39) 1*
30-39 75,980 (85) 6*
40-49 66,419 (244) 5*
50-59 66,397 (694) 26*
60-69 44,332 (1,394) 18*
70-79 24,414 (2,167) 38*
80+ 15,584 (3,849) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 231,976 (4,083) 92*
Male 211,838 (4,400) 95*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 135,255 (2,957) 67*
Asian (NH) 10,703 (296) 7*
White (NH) 156,461 (4,313) 97*
Hispanic 67,725 (768) 15*
Other (NH) 20,745 (83) 0*
Data not available 52,925 (66) 1*

CBS Baltimore Staff