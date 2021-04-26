BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is being held without bail after police say he shot and killed a woman in North Baltimore earlier this month.
A 27-year-old woman named Nikea Jackson was found shot in the 700 block of Woodbourne Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. on April 19, police say.READ MORE: Some Maryland Counties To Reopen Senior Activity Centers For Limited, In-Person Activities
Jackson was taken to Sinai Hospital where she died shortly after. Officers were able to get some information from her before she died, which led to the suspect’s identification- Daya Jones.READ MORE: Andrea Ruth Haugh Dies Following Shooting At Ellicott City Home, Daughter Charged In Murder
Police arrested 44-year-old Jones on April 23 in the 7900 block of Pulaski Highway without incident. He was taken to the homicide section where he gave a full confession, police said.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Police Identify City Sanitation Worker Killed In Friday's Shooting
Daya Jones was then transported to Central Booking where he has been charged with 1st Degree Murder. He is being held without bail.