BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A lasting way to honor the life of a Baltimore City five-year-old.
Jake Owen was killed by a cell phone-distracted driver in 2011. Now, the Waterfront Partnership is naming a skate park after him.
A fundraiser held this month raised more than $28,000 for Jake’s Skate Park at Rash Field Park. Sixty-seven items were sold, ranging from skateboard decks signed by John Waters and Mr. Trash Wheel, to clothing designed by professional skateboarder Joey Jett.
The skate park is slated to open later this year.