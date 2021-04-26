COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County officials announced Monday they would be reopening their 50+ centers for limited, in-person activities on April 30.
Initially, seniors must have an appointment to come to the center.READ MORE: Salisbury Man Randon D. Wilkerson Charged In Attacks Of Delmar Police Cpl. Keith Heacook, Elderly Couple
MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: Key Coronavirus Metrics Trending Down
Howard County is reopening their 50+ Centers on April 30. There will be a 50% capacity limit and appointments will be required. Senior centers have been closed since March 2020. pic.twitter.com/HFoNFMVeo1READ MORE: Baltimore Police Identify DPW Employee Killed In Friday Shooting
— Sean Streicher (@SeanStreicher) April 26, 2021
This comes after Gov. Larry Hogan announced that Maryland could reopen senior centers last week during a press conference. The senior centers have been closed since March 2020.