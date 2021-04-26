COVID-19 IN MDKey Metrics Trending Down In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, coronavirus reopening, COVID-19, Health, Howard County, Senior Citizens

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County officials announced Monday they would be reopening their 50+ centers for limited, in-person activities on April 30.

Initially, seniors must have an appointment to come to the center.

This comes after Gov. Larry Hogan announced that Maryland could reopen senior centers last week during a press conference. The senior centers have been closed since March 2020.

CBS Baltimore Staff