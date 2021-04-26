BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Doctors from Johns Hopkins will help Baltimore’s houses of worship learn how to reopen safely.
The medical professionals will advise faith-based groups learn how to continue their work in the community safely during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in virtual session and also one-on-one guidance.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced the partnership between the city and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Monday.
The virtual session will include information about the latest CDC guidance, safety actions and hygiene practices as well as cleaning protocols and a guide for monitoring the wellbeing of congregants.
“These health professionals will perform building walkthroughs with interested houses of worship, to provide individualized guidance for the department of health and safety protocols for the caucus and staff,” Scott added.
Additionally, the Mayor’s Office, Baltimore City Health Department, and Johns Hopkins University and Medicine have established a pilot program to pair health professionals with faith institutions.
Watch the press conference above for more details.
