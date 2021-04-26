ELLICOTT CITY, MD. (WJZ) — Howard County police are investigating after a man allegedly killed his wife in their Ellicott City home earlier Monday.
Police responded to a home in the 3700 block of Spring Falls Court at around 3:40 p.m. for a check on welfare and found a woman dead with undetermined injuries. They learned the woman had been killed by her husband, who then left the scene.READ MORE: SEE IT: Maryland Mom & Midshipman Son Reunite At BWI Airport After 2.5 Years Apart Serving In US Navy Overseas
The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.READ MORE: Johns Hopkins To Help Baltimore's Houses Of Worship Reopen Safely
Police found the man in his car in the 4000 block of Meadowbrook Lane in Ellicott City. Charges are pending, and police haven’t discovered what the motive may be.MORE NEWS: Maryland Retains 8 Seats In Congress, Population Grows By 7%, Census Data Shows