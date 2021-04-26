ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force completed over 200 missions statewide and is highlighted in the New England Journal of Medicine Catalyst, according to Governor Larry Hogan’s office.
The New England Journal of Medicine Catalyst has published a piece on the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force, titled "Vaccine Equity Index Shows Reduction in Maryland Covid-19 Vaccination Disparity in Less Than Two Months" by Andrew Maul, MD, MBA, Kavitha Reddy, MHSA, and Maulik Joshi, DrPH.
This comes after the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force has completed 211 missions statewide.
The piece highlighted how Maryland's Vaccine Equity Task Force, health systems and local health departments have focused on improving Covid-19 vaccination access and uptake among Black and Hispanic/Latino residents, according to a summary of the article.
Since it’s launch back in March, the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force has assisted in 55,715 doses and has provided over 9,130 dose supports to county equity plans, according to the Vaccine Equity Task Force website.
