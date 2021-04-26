Hi Everyone!
This is going to be a summerlike, at times, spring week to remember.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Identify DPW Employee Killed In Friday Shooting
We are in the last few days of April where the normal daytime high is still just slightly below 70 degrees.
But on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, we will average 12 to 20 degrees above normal. Wednesday will be the “show stopper” at almost 90 degrees.
On the actual seven-day forecast graphic there is a word, or two, we place on each day to describe that day’s weather.
On Tuesday I have written “Warm.” On Wednesday, “Hot!” And on Thursday, “Milder.”READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: Key Coronavirus Metrics Trending Down
MILDER!!!!! That “milder” is coming off of 90° to 81° is still then, 11° above normal. Wild!
Temps will settle back to more normal numbers around 70° this weekend with a ton of sun.
(I guess I would type on the graphic, “Spring Returns.”)
But a little taste of summer’s feel will be a nice look ahead!
MB!MORE NEWS: Annapolis Native Bill Belichick Receives Key To The City During Army-Navy Lacrosse Game
Full forecast: