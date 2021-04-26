PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Detectives are asking for help in locating an SUV that is connected with a homicide that took place in December of last year, according to Prince George’s County Police.
On December 28, 2020, officers responded to the 7900 block of Trumps Hill Road in the Marlton area of Upper Marlboro.
When officers arrived they found 31 year-old Awa Ebi of Upper Marlboro on the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are asking the community to help locate an SUV in connection to this case.
In addition to finding the SUV, investigators would like to speak to the owner as part of the on-going investigation.
A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 20-0060594.