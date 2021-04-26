LEONARDTOWN, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland state police have identified the trooper involved in a deadly shooting earlier this month in St. Mary’s County.
Trooper Joseph Azzari remains on routine administrative leave as the investigation continues.
State police said he's been on the force for nearly three years, assigned to road patrol.
You may remember he shot and killed 16-year-old Payton Ham outside a home on Hollywood Road.
Investigators said he was armed with a knife and a gun, but they later determined it was an airsoft gun.