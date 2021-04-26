ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ)– State police are investigating after a truck hit an officer’s vehicle early Monday morning.
It happened on US 50 Westbound near Route 2 in Annapolis.
State police say the trooper was clearing a traffic stop around 1 a.m. when his vehicle was hit by a white Volvo tractor-trailer.
The officer was not injured.
.@MDSP are investigating a hit-and-run crash after a trooper's vehicle was struck early this morning by a tractor-trailer on WB Route 50 near Ritchie Highway in Anne Arundel County. @zerodeathsMD @MDSHA #moveover FULL RELEASE: https://t.co/HoTJWCS6xH pic.twitter.com/llSdPTx3KM
The truck is described as having damage on the passenger side of the vehicle, including a missing step rail.
