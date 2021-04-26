COVID-19 IN MD1.8M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Decline
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ)– State police are investigating after a truck hit an officer’s vehicle early Monday morning.

It happened on US 50 Westbound near Route 2 in Annapolis.

State police say the trooper was clearing a traffic stop around 1 a.m. when his vehicle was hit by a white Volvo tractor-trailer.

The officer was not injured.

The truck is described as having damage on the passenger side of the vehicle, including a missing step rail.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police.

