BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Health Department is hosting a one-day only, walk-up vaccination clinic at Baltimore City Community College.
City health officials say the vaccine clinic will be on Tuesday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2901 Liberty Heights.
Interested residents can get to the location via busses 22, 29 and Citylink Lime.
You must bring a form of identification with you — license, passport or mail with your name on it.
Depending on volume, you might have to wait in line.
The clinic is offering the Moderna vaccine to anyone ages 18 or older.