COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Are Up, Positivity Rate Down As Maryland Adds 677 New Cases Of Coronavirus
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County Fire Department, Randallstown Fire

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — One person was critically injured after a 2-alarm fire broke out at a Randallstown Tuesday afternoon.

Baltimore County firefighters are on scene of the residential fire in the unit block of Ojibway Road.

READ MORE: Woman Injured Along Sugarloaf Blue Trail In Frederick County

The fire broke out just before 1 p.m.

One person was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two other people on scene refused treatment.

From Chopper 13, it looks like most of the fire is out at the heavily-damaged townhome. It also looks like there may also be damage to the house next door.

MORE NEWS: 5 Vehicles Catch On Fire Inside The Towson Town Center Parking Garage

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

CBS Baltimore Staff