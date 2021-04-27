RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — One person was critically injured after a 2-alarm fire broke out at a Randallstown Tuesday afternoon.
Baltimore County firefighters are on scene of the residential fire in the unit block of Ojibway Road.
The fire broke out just before 1 p.m.
One person was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two other people on scene refused treatment.
Crews o/s, unit block Ojibway Rd., #Randallstown area, for a 2-alarm residential fire w rescue. DT 1254. EA pic.twitter.com/8X0cuWKMtB
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) April 27, 2021
From Chopper 13, it looks like most of the fire is out at the heavily-damaged townhome. It also looks like there may also be damage to the house next door.
