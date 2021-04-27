ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that drive-thru, no appointment covid-19 vaccinations are now available at Six Flags, Regency Furniture Stadium and Ripken Stadium.
No-appointment vaccinations are now available at nine mass vaccination sites in Maryland.READ MORE: COVID IN Maryland: Hospitalization Up, Positivity Rate Down
Maryland has not administered more than 4.43 million vaccines and more than 1.87 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated according to data released Tuesday.
According to CDC data, 58.9% of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 83.5% of Marylanders 65 and older.
“Expanding no-appointment vaccinations is another way we are working to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated,” said Governor Hogan. “Our goal throughout this massive effort remains the same—to provide a vaccine to every single Marylander who wants one.”
Here are the locations:
NEW: Six Flags America Theme Park (Pfizer)
13710 Central Ave.
Bowie, MD 20721
Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
NEW: Regency Furniture Stadium (Pfizer)
11765 St. Linus Dr.
Waldorf, MD 20602
Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
NEW: Ripken Ironbirds Stadium (Pfizer)
873 Long Dr.
Aberdeen, MD 21001
Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Vaccination capacity may vary and individuals should be prepared to wait. Only Pfizer is available for 16 and 17 years olds.
The fastest way to get through a mass vaccination site and be guaranteed a vaccine is by pre-registering at covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX.
