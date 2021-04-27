ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County General Hospital will now offer monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients.
“COVID-19 is still prevalent in our community, and for the many of our residents who are not yet vaccinated, it can cause serious illness,” said county executive Calvin Ball. “Monoclonal antibodies are an important and helpful therapy to have access to here in Howard County, and is another important step to remove barriers to care and ultimately keep our residents safe.”READ MORE: COVID In Maryland: Drive-Thru, No Appointment Vaccinations Available At Six Flags, Regency Furniture Stadium And Ripken Stadium
Monoclonal antibody infusion therapy can help prevent hospitalization or worsening of symptoms in some COVID-19 patients if administered early, Ball said.
It was being used at the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.READ MORE: COVID IN Maryland: Hospitalization Up, Positivity Rate Down
“What we strive to do is to make this more convenient for the residents of Howard County, and all of our patients to be able to benefit from this therapy being offered locally here in the hospital,” said Dr. Shafeeq Ahmed.
“When received within 10 days of symptom onset monoclonal antibodies help prevent worsening symptoms and hospitalization in certain high risk populations, and patients who are positive we COVID-19,” Dr Ahmed added. “Both medications that we’re offering are currently authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration as emergency use authorization.”MORE NEWS: Walk-Up Vaccination Clinic Will Be Held At Baltimore City Community College Tuesday
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.