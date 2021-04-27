ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County will lift COVID-19 restrictions on both indoor and outdoor social gatherings starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.
Data shows the county's COVID-19 trends moving in a positive direction. County Executive Steuart Pittman urged residents to continue to get vaccinated.
“This decision to loosen restrictions is based on trust. Trust that our residents will do their part to end this pandemic by getting vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Pittman. “To avoid future COVID surges and the need for safety restrictions, we must reach herd immunity.”READ MORE: COVID IN Maryland: Hospitalization Up, Positivity Rate Down
State guidelines on gatherings must still be followed.
