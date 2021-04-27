COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Are Up, Positivity Rate Down As Maryland Adds 677 New Cases Of Coronavirus
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three baby eaglets have been spotted in a nest near the Port of Baltimore.

The baby eagles were spotted Tuesday nesting at Masonville Cove, the first Urban Wildlife Refuge in the country. It’s located on Maryland Port Administration property just south of the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel.

They parents are believed to be the only two bald eagles mating within Baltimore City limits are back for the third year in a row.

You can watch the Eagle Cam live.