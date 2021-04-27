BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three baby eaglets have been spotted in a nest near the Port of Baltimore.
The baby eagles were spotted Tuesday nesting at Masonville Cove, the first Urban Wildlife Refuge in the country. It's located on Maryland Port Administration property just south of the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel.
Baby watch 2021: THREE eaglets have been spotted in the proud parent's nest! One of my favorite humans was able to capture a video of their happy little faces 😍 #Eagles #MasonvilleCove #MDOTgreen #NewCrew pic.twitter.com/qiisEmCWOt
— Captain Trash Wheel (@CaptTrashWheel) April 27, 2021
They parents are believed to be the only two bald eagles mating within Baltimore City limits are back for the third year in a row.
You can watch the Eagle Cam live.