HAVRE DE GRACE, MD. (WJZ) — Redistricting for the 2022-2023 school year have Harford County parents in an uproar. The school system announced the change, saying they need to address overcrowding in some schools and under utilization at others, so they have changed the district map.

Parents are upset that on the heels of the COVID-19 shutdown, their kids might have yet another hurdle to overcome.

Suzy Singleton lives in Havre De Grace with her two kids and with the redistricting, they will be sent to Roye Williams in Aberdeen

“They’ll have to make all new friends and, again, being in the midst of a pandemic, I think consistency in those relationships are really important,” Singleton said.

Singleton said her son has learning needs and had to be homeschooled last year. He is back in person now, but for how long?

“That is three years in three different learning environments and it’s very disruptive for kids,” Singleton said.

Not just Havre De Grace, but in Fallston children at Youth Benefit might be moved to Joppatowne or Jarrettsville Elementary. For Rachael Faber’s kids they have waited years to enjoy the new school building at Youth Benefit and now that might get stripped away from them.

“Now we’re finally getting back in and getting the chance to use these facilities that are brand new and it’s being potentially ripped away from us again and I feel like that’s really unfair,” Faber said.

Faber said now is not the time to change things for kids, already juggling the hybrid learning and a new normal.

“Let’s do away with the redistricting it’s not helping anybody it’s just a lot of students getting shuffled around it’s going to hurt them socially their mental health they’ll suffer from that,” Faber said.