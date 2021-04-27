ELLICOTT CITY, MD. (WJZ) — Howard County police are investigating after a man allegedly killed his wife in their Ellicott City home earlier Monday.
Ronald Scott McCandless, 61, is charged in a warrant with first- and second-degree murder and assault.
Police responded to a home in the 3700 block of Spring Falls Court at around 3:40 p.m. for a check on welfare and found a woman dead as a result of “multiple undetermined injuries.” She is identified as Veronica Theresa McGinley, 60.
The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Through their investigation, they identified McCandless as the suspect.
Police found him sitting in his car in the 4000 block of Meadowbrook Lane in Ellicott City. Police said they haven't discovered a motive yet.