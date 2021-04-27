BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is dead Tuesday night after police say he was shot in southwest Baltimore.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of North Rosedale Street at around 7:37 p.m. They arrived at the hospital to find an unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Southwest District Shooting detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation, which is now a homicide investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District detectives, at 410-396-2488.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District detectives, at 410-396-2488.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.
Four others were shot in shootings across the city Tuesday, one fatally.