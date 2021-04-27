ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland State Board of Education says all schools should reopen for in-person instruction five days a week this fall.
Governor Larry Hogan welcomed the vote, saying the science supports getting back into the classroom full-time.
“The science supports getting our children back into school for in-person learning, and every student in Maryland should have that opportunity right now. To encourage the safe reopening of schools, the state has committed more than $1.2 billion in funding, prioritized teachers for vaccines, and provided all the necessary PPE, testing, and guidance. Families and students deserve certainty that all school systems will return to full in-person learning. To address the academic and emotional toll of prolonged online instruction, today’s vote is an important step toward getting things back to normal.” Gov. Hogan said.
