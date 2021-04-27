OCEAN CITY, MD. (WJZ) — While many Marylanders head to Ocean City in the summer to soak up the sun, in just a couple of weeks there could be a new motivation to head to the resort town.
That's because officials say Ocean City will be a 100% cicada-free zone!
Brood X Cicadas are returning this year after spending 17 years underground, and Ocean City is welcoming Baltimore-area residents to escape from the insects ear-splitting sounds and enjoy the relaxing sounds of the ocean waves instead.
Cicadas avoid the resort town because they can’t survive in sandy soil.
But if you can't get away, here's a way to help survive the invasion. A "walking pod" or a portable bug screen protector. The wearable mesh screen bubble pops open to slip over the upper body as a breathable fully-enclosed cover.
Plus, there’s adjustable shoulder straps so it’s hands-free. You can order yours now at UTWpods.com.