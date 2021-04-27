COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Are Up, Positivity Rate Down As Maryland Adds 677 New Cases Of Coronavirus
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the past seven years, a local non-profit has been giving new life to abandoned areas across Baltimore.

And Tuesday, the Parks and People project was able to open three new parks.

The parks are located along Herbert, Preston and Saratoga streets.

The goal was to take some blighted areas and redevelop them into park spaces with trees, benches and playgrounds for the communities to enjoy.

These are just a part of the 27 acres of park space created by the non-profit.

 

