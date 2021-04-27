COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Are Up, Positivity Rate Down As Maryland Adds 677 New Cases Of Coronavirus
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:College Park, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Richard Collins III, Talkers, University of Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — A site has been selected for a permanent memorial for Lieutenant Richard Collins III, the Bowie State student killed on University of Maryland’s campus.

He was killed in 2017 while visiting friends there.

Now, a site has been selected at the school for a memorial in his honor. It will be close to the bus stop where Collins was murdered.

Along with the memorial, there’s a new scholarship created in his honor. The scholarship just named its first winner, an Army ROTC cadet at UMD.

CBS Baltimore Staff