COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — A site has been selected for a permanent memorial for Lieutenant Richard Collins III, the Bowie State student killed on University of Maryland’s campus.
He was killed in 2017 while visiting friends there.
Now, a site has been selected at the school for a memorial in his honor. It will be close to the bus stop where Collins was murdered.
Along with the memorial, there’s a new scholarship created in his honor. The scholarship just named its first winner, an Army ROTC cadet at UMD.