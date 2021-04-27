COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Are Up, Positivity Rate Down As Maryland Adds 677 New Cases Of Coronavirus
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Google, I-Phone, Search, Technology

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — How many times do you think you Google something a day?

New research shows the search engine processes 3.5 billion questions a day. But what do people need help with the most?

A Century Link study shows Marylanders need help most with backing up their iPhones. In Pennsylvania, it was “clear my cache,” and in Virginia, it was “save enough to retire.”

Nationwide, the most Googled question was, “How do I file for unemployment?”

CBS Baltimore Staff