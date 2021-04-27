COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Are Up, Positivity Rate Down As Maryland Adds 677 New Cases Of Coronavirus
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Car Fire, Local TV, Towson Town Center fire

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County firefighters say multiple vehicles caught fire at the Towson Town Center Tuesday afternoon.

Five vehicles were involved in the fire inside the parking garage, level D2, near Nordstrom.

READ MORE: Woman Injured Along Sugarloaf Blue Trail In Frederick County

The fire started just after 1 p.m. in the 800 block of Dulaney Valley Road. It is now out.

Chopper 13 saw smoke coming from one of the parking garages.

READ MORE: 1 Person Critically Injured In 2-Alarm Fire Reported At Randallstown Townhouse

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

CBS Baltimore Staff