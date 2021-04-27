TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County firefighters say multiple vehicles caught fire at the Towson Town Center Tuesday afternoon.
Five vehicles were involved in the fire inside the parking garage, level D2, near Nordstrom.
The fire started just after 1 p.m. in the 800 block of Dulaney Valley Road. It is now out.
Chopper 13 saw smoke coming from one of the parking garages.
Towson Town Center, 800 block Dulaney Valley Rd., #Towson: At least one vehicle involved in a parking garage fire, level D2. DT 107 p.m. EA pic.twitter.com/ZsTlznTk93
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) April 27, 2021