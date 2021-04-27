BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Health Department is hosting a one-day only, walk-up vaccination clinic at Baltimore City Community College.
City health officials say the vaccine clinic will be on Tuesday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2901 Liberty Heights.READ MORE: COVID In Maryland: Drive-Thru, No Appointment Vaccinations Available At Six Flags, Regency Furniture Stadium And Ripken Stadium
Interested residents can get to the location via busses 22, 29 and Citylink Lime.READ MORE: COVID IN Maryland: Hospitalization Up, Positivity Rate Down
You must bring a form of identification with you — license, passport or mail with your name on it.
Depending on volume, you might have to wait in line.MORE NEWS: COVID Latest: Anne Arundel County To Lift COVID Restrictions On Social Gatherings
The clinic is offering the Moderna vaccine to anyone ages 18 or older.