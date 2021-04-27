BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating two separate shootings across Baltimore throughout Tuesday.
Police responded to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim at around 4:59 a.m. They found a 30-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound, a non-life-threatening injury.
Police learned she was possibly walking in the 800 block of Saratoga Street when she was shot by an unidentified suspect.
Central District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Later Tuesday, officers responded to the 2300 block of Hoffman Street for a report of a shooting at around 1:34 p.m. They found a 34-year-old man and an unidentified man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the 1300 and 1400 block of Montford Avenue.
Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment, and homicide detectives were called due to the unidentified man's condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.