By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 600 block of N. Glover Street for a shooting at around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

They found a 19-year-old had been shot in the left side of the chest. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

Southeast District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2422.

Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

