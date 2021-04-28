TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police released a video Wednesday in the March 17 officer-involved shooting of 21 year-old Samuel Andrew Arnold in southwest Baltimore. Arnold survived the shooting and is now being charged in the case.
The officer-involved shooting happened outside of the Baltimore Police Department’s southwest precinct, but Baltimore County Police detectives fired the shots.READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Shoot Suspect Outside Baltimore Police Department Southwest Precinct
Police said detectives were investigating a case in the Woodlawn area of Baltimore County that led them to locate the suspect in the city.
A Catonsville resident called 911 around 3 p.m. to report an armed man who looked to be in his 30s jumped out of his car with a rifle when the resident went outside of his home to his car. The suspect left the area before police arrived. Officers asked the resident and other witnesses more about the armed suspect.
With the help of the BPD Aviation Unit, police later located the suspect vehicle, a 2008 GMC Envoy SUV, in the 500 block of Hurley Avenue in southwest Baltimore. A man can be seen getting out of the SUV in a maroon hoodie with what looks like a black rifle.
He then allegedly pointed the weapon at a bystander. Officer Flaherty then shot the suspect.
Officers then rendered aid to the suspect until medics arrived, who took Arnold to an area hospital. He was listed in critical condition at first, but survived.
Arnold was charged with various counts of assault and a weapon violation.