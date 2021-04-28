ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The statewide positivity rate is under 4% Wednesday for the first time since mid-March . Hospitalizations are also down.
Maryland added 1,002 new coronavirus cases Wednesday and 20 more Marylanders have died from the virus.
Over 4.48 million vaccination doses have been administered across the state and more then 1.9 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated as of April 27.
Hospitalizations are down by 37 to 1,093. Of those, 272 people are in ICU beds and 821 are in acute care.
The state’s positivity rate went down to 3.89%. The state conducted 28,436 coronavirus tests in the last day.
Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 445,493 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 8,521 Marylanders have died.
As of Wednesday morning, there are 1,906,800 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 4,488,901 doses so far. Of those, 2,582,101 are first doses, with 24,913 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,725,218 second doses, with 29,610 in the last day.
Over the weekend, the state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 181,582 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 628 since Tuesday
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,804
|(206)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|42,325
|(576)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|50,633
|(997)
|23*
|Baltimore County
|63,042
|(1,427)
|35*
|Calvert
|4,138
|(76)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,258
|(25)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,058
|(228)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,991
|(127)
|2*
|Charles
|10,473
|(188)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,692
|(49)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,376
|(311)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,971
|(62)
|1*
|Harford
|16,000
|(266)
|4*
|Howard
|18,785
|(226)
|6*
|Kent
|1,304
|(43)
|2*
|Montgomery
|69,624
|(1,475)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|82,663
|(1,412)
|30*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,905
|(43)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,788
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,535
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,061
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|14,100
|(269)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,420
|(152)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,547
|(96)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(71)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|24,366
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|45,270
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|81,774
|(40)
|1*
|30-39
|76,272
|(85)
|6*
|40-49
|66,647
|(246)
|5*
|50-59
|66,623
|(698)
|27*
|60-69
|44,460
|(1,404)
|18*
|70-79
|24,470
|(2,178)
|38*
|80+
|15,611
|(3,859)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|232,862
|(4,105)
|92*
|Male
|212,631
|(4,416)
|96*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|135,974
|(2,977)
|68*
|Asian (NH)
|10,764
|(297)
|7*
|White (NH)
|157,106
|(4,323)
|97*
|Hispanic
|67,903
|(773)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|20,801
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,945
|(68)
|1*
