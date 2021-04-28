ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The statewide positivity rate is under 4% Wednesday for the first time since mid-March . Hospitalizations are also down.

Maryland added 1,002 new coronavirus cases Wednesday and 20 more Marylanders have died from the virus.

Over 4.48 million vaccination doses have been administered across the state and more then 1.9 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated as of April 27.

Hospitalizations are down by 37 to 1,093. Of those, 272 people are in ICU beds and 821 are in acute care.

The state’s positivity rate went down to 3.89%. The state conducted 28,436 coronavirus tests in the last day.

Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 445,493 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 8,521 Marylanders have died.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 1,906,800 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 4,488,901 doses so far. Of those, 2,582,101 are first doses, with 24,913 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,725,218 second doses, with 29,610 in the last day.

Over the weekend, the state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 181,582 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 628 since Tuesday

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,804 (206) 1* Anne Arundel 42,325 (576) 14* Baltimore City 50,633 (997) 23* Baltimore County 63,042 (1,427) 35* Calvert 4,138 (76) 1* Caroline 2,258 (25) 0* Carroll 9,058 (228) 5* Cecil 5,991 (127) 2* Charles 10,473 (188) 2* Dorchester 2,692 (49) 1* Frederick 19,376 (311) 9* Garrett 1,971 (62) 1* Harford 16,000 (266) 4* Howard 18,785 (226) 6* Kent 1,304 (43) 2* Montgomery 69,624 (1,475) 46* Prince George’s 82,663 (1,412) 30* Queen Anne’s 2,905 (43) 1* St. Mary’s 5,788 (123) 0* Somerset 2,535 (37) 0* Talbot 2,061 (36) 0* Washington 14,100 (269) 3* Wicomico 7,420 (152) 0* Worcester 3,547 (96) 1* Data not available 0 (71) 1*

By Age Range and Gender Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 24,366 (3) 0* 10-19 45,270 (6) 1* 20-29 81,774 (40) 1* 30-39 76,272 (85) 6* 40-49 66,647 (246) 5* 50-59 66,623 (698) 27* 60-69 44,460 (1,404) 18* 70-79 24,470 (2,178) 38* 80+ 15,611 (3,859) 92* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 232,862 (4,105) 92* Male 212,631 (4,416) 96* Unknown 0 () 0* By Race and Ethnicity Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 135,974 (2,977) 68* Asian (NH) 10,764 (297) 7* White (NH) 157,106 (4,323) 97* Hispanic 67,903 (773) 15* Other (NH) 20,801 (83) 0* Data not available 52,945 (68) 1*

