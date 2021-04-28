ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday afternoon while he’s lifting mask mandates outdoors, masks will still be required while indoors — whether dining or shopping.
“For the time being until more people are vaccinated, seated service and physical distancing requirements will remain indoors, including at bars and restaurants across the state,” Hogan said. ” Individuals who are not vaccinate should continue to be careful.”READ MORE: Maryland Lifts Outdoor Mask Mandate, All Outdoor Dining Restrictions
Hogan announced the change in the masking mandate a day after the CDC adjusted its guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated in regards to masks and gatherings.
“If you are not yet vaccinated, public health experts still strongly recommend that you immediately get vaccinated and that until you do that you could continue to be cautious and continue to wear masks, especially when you cannot be physically distanced,” Hogan said.
“Face coverings are still required for Marylanders at all large, ticketed venues, as well as indoors at all, public and private businesses across the state and when using public transportation,” Hogan added.
As of Saturday, May 1 all restrictions will be lifted for outdoor dining. Standing service may resume outdoors at bars and restaurants and all restrictions related to outdoor dining capacity and distancing will be lifted.
Local jurisdictions can still require masks outdoors, should they want to.
