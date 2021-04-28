COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Are Down, Statewide Positivity Rate Below 4%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A 53-year-old woman is dead after a 2-alarm fire broke out at a Randallstown townhouse Tuesday afternoon.

Baltimore County firefighters were on the scene of the residential fire in the unit block of Chinook Court just before 1 p.m.

Cynthia Elizabeth Johnson was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died.

Two other people on scene refused treatment.

Chopper 13 was over the scene Tuesday afternoon:

Note: The address for this fire initially was identified as the unit block of Ojibway Road by Baltimore County Fire, but has since been updated to the correct address, the unit block of Chinook Court. This story was originally posted on April 27, 2021. 

