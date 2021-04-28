DELMAR, MD. (WJZ) — The Delmar police officer attacked while on the job was declared clinically dead and will be taken off life support.
Investigators said on Sunday, Corporal Keith Heacook was beaten by Randon Wilkerson as he responded to a call. When dispatchers lost communication, they sent backup who found the 22-year veteran unconscious.READ MORE: Delmar Police Officer Keith Heacook Found Unconscious, Seriously Injured After Responding To Report Of Fight; Suspect Randon Wilkerson Arrested
A couple Heacook was trying to help was found across the street with serious injuries. They are out of the hospital Wednesday night.
Detectives said charges for Wilkerson will now be upgraded to murder.READ MORE: Salisbury Man Randon D. Wilkerson Charged In Attacks Of Delmar Police Cpl. Keith Heacook, Elderly Couple
Heacook’s family says he will be an organ donor.
His wife, Susan, thanked the community for the outpouring of love and support.
“My heart aches for all the victims involved,” she said.
