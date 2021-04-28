COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Are Down, Statewide Positivity Rate Below 4%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
DELMAR, MD. (WJZ) — The Delmar police officer attacked while on the job will soon be taken off life support.

Investigators said on Sunday, Corporal Keith Heacook was beaten by Randon Wilkerson as he responded to a call. When dispatchers lost communication, they sent backup who found the 22-year veteran unconscious.

A couple Heacook was trying to help was found across the street with serious injuries. They are out of the hospital Wednesday night.

Detectives said charges for Wilkerson will now be upgraded to murder.

Heacook’s family says he will be an organ donor.

CBS Baltimore Staff